Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) Short Interest Update

Subsea 7 S.A. (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 97.6% from the September 30th total of 4,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of research firms have commented on SUBCY. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a 87.00 price target (down from 92.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a 90.00 price target (down from 93.00) on shares of Subsea 7 in a report on Friday, October 15th. HSBC upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from 96.00 to 84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Subsea 7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS SUBCY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.34. 14,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,083. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 2.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.10. Subsea 7 has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Subsea 7 (OTCMKTS:SUBCY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.12). Subsea 7 had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Subsea 7 will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Subsea 7 SA engages in the provision of engineering and construction services to the offshore drilling industry. It provides cost-effective technical solutions to enable the delivery of complex projects in all water depths and challenging environments. The company was founded on March 10, 1993 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

