Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) Research Coverage Started at Wolfe Research

Equities research analysts at Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Summit Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 18th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Summit Materials from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Summit Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.45.

Shares of SUM traded down $0.81 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $34.74. The stock had a trading volume of 411,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,035,489. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.69. Summit Materials has a one year low of $15.44 and a one year high of $37.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 3.01, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $618.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.28 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 6.88% and a net margin of 6.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Summit Materials will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sasco Capital Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Summit Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at $10,041,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 320.4% in the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 533,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,585,000 after purchasing an additional 406,462 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 610,054 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,260,000 after purchasing an additional 25,877 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 776,953 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $27,077,000 after purchasing an additional 41,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Summit Materials by 59.0% in the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 512,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,858,000 after purchasing an additional 190,129 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc is a construction materials company. It manufactures construction materials and related downstream products. The company operates its business through the following segments: Cement, West and East. The Cement consists of its Hannibal, Missouri and Davenport, Iowa cement plants and distribution terminals along the Mississippi river from Minnesota to Louisiana.

