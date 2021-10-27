Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.
SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.43.
Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 439,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,171. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.06.
Sun Life Financial Company Profile
Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.
