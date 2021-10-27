Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) Price Target Raised to C$73.00

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Cormark from C$69.00 to C$73.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.46% from the company’s current price.

SLF has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$77.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$74.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$71.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from C$73.00 to C$77.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Life Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.43.

Shares of Sun Life Financial stock traded up C$0.02 on Wednesday, reaching C$71.25. The stock had a trading volume of 439,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,010,171. The stock has a market capitalization of C$41.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.54. Sun Life Financial has a 1 year low of C$51.59 and a 1 year high of C$71.47. The company has a quick ratio of 516.21, a current ratio of 545.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$65.92 and a 200 day moving average price of C$65.06.

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.45 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$12.67 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Life Financial will post 6.7499996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Life Financial Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

