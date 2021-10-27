SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 230,000 shares, a drop of 96.9% from the September 30th total of 7,459,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,447,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:HYSR remained flat at $$0.04 on Wednesday. 21,746,433 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,607,463. SunHydrogen has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.07.

Get SunHydrogen alerts:

About SunHydrogen

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the generation and marketing of renewable energy. It develops a novel solar-powered nanoparticle system that mimics photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. It also intends for technology of this system to be licensed for the production of renewable hydrogen to produce renewable electricity and hydrogen for fuel cells.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for SunHydrogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunHydrogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.