Sunoco (SUN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect Sunoco to post earnings of $1.15 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sunoco to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SUN stock opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average of $36.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. Sunoco has a 1-year low of $24.57 and a 1-year high of $42.57.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be paid a $0.8255 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.99%. Sunoco’s payout ratio is 434.21%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.38.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

