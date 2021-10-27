SunPower (SPWR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect SunPower to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $308.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.68 million. SunPower had a net margin of 39.28% and a return on equity of 5.04%. On average, analysts expect SunPower to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SPWR opened at $29.62 on Wednesday. SunPower has a 1-year low of $14.66 and a 1-year high of $57.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.60 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunPower from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of SunPower from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of SunPower in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on SunPower from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.36.

About SunPower

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and deliver of solar panels and systems. It operates through the following business segments: Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial & Industrial Solutions; and Other. The Residential, Light Commercial segment refers to the sales of solar energy solutions, including sales to its third-party dealer network and resellers, storage solutions, cash and loan sales, and long-term leases directly to end customers.

