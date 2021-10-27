Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Up 800.0% in October

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sunwin Stevia International stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Sunwin Stevia International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sunwin Stevia International had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

