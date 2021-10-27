Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) Short Interest Up 800.0% in October

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SUWN) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 462,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Sunwin Stevia International stock traded down $0.00 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,803. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.04 and its 200 day moving average is $0.05. Sunwin Stevia International has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $0.13.

Sunwin Stevia International (OTCMKTS:SUWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Sunwin Stevia International had a negative net margin of 12.71% and a negative return on equity of 38.33%. The business had revenue of $6.92 million during the quarter.

Sunwin Stevia International Company Profile

Sunwin Stevia International, Inc produces and sells natural sweeteners and other pharmaceutical products primarily in the People's Republic of China. It operates through two segments, Stevioside; and Corporate and Other Pharmaceutical. The company produces and sells various steviol glycosides with rebaudioside A and stevioside as the principal components.

