Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 38.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,100,121 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 859,938 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 5.18% of Surgery Partners worth $206,529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Surgery Partners by 6.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,267,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,162,000 after acquiring an additional 421,801 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 19.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 8,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $344,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Surgery Partners by 13.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,516,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,999,000 after buying an additional 184,999 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Surgery Partners during the second quarter worth approximately $227,000. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.00.

In related news, Director Teresa Deluca acquired 2,000 shares of Surgery Partners stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:SGRY opened at $41.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.84. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.28 and a beta of 3.15. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $69.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. The firm had revenue of $543.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Surgery Partners Profile

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

