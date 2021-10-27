Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) Short Interest Up 556.8% in October

Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVNLY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,900 shares, a growth of 556.8% from the September 30th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 318,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS SVNLY traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.92. 77,559 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 152,051. Svenska Handelsbanken AB has a one year low of $4.01 and a one year high of $6.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98.

SVNLY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 99 to SEK 103 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from SEK 115 to SEK 118 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from SEK 87 to SEK 101 in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, DNB Markets upgraded shares of Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.60.

Svenska Handelsbanken AB engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Sweden, United Kingdom, Denmark, Finland, Norway, The Netherlands, Capital Markets, and Others. The Capital Markets segment refers to the investment bank, including securities trading, and investment advisory services.

