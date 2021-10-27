Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) Short Interest Update

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decline of 96.9% from the September 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SWMAY shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Swedish Match AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

Swedish Match AB (publ) stock traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $8.90. The stock had a trading volume of 12,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,190. The company has a market cap of $14.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. Swedish Match AB has a 52 week low of $6.00 and a 52 week high of $9.90.

Swedish Match AB engages in the manufacture and trade of lighters and tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Snus and Moist Snuff; Other Tobacco Products; Lights; and Other Operations. The Snus and Moist Snuff segment produces and markets smokeless cigarettes. The Other Tobacco Products segment manufactures and sells chewing tobacco and cigars.

