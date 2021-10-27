Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 3,928.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17.
Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.
