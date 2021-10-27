Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,200 shares, a growth of 3,928.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCMWY traded down $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $59.77. The company had a trading volume of 5,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,899. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Swisscom has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $61.06. The business has a 50 day moving average of $58.59 and a 200 day moving average of $57.35. The company has a market cap of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.17.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter. Swisscom had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 16.36%. The firm had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.99 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Swisscom will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SCMWY. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Swisscom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Swisscom in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Swisscom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Swisscom has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.00.

About Swisscom

Swisscom AG engages in the provision of telecommunication services. It operates through the following segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, Other Operating Segments, and Group Headquarters. The Swisscom Switzerland segment comprises residential customers; enterprise customers; wholesale; and information technology, network, and infrastructure.

