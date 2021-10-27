Sylogist (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.46

Shares of Sylogist Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SYZLF) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.46 and traded as high as $9.44. Sylogist shares last traded at $9.44, with a volume of 240 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.46 and its 200 day moving average is $10.39.

Sylogist Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SYZLF)

Sylogist Ltd. provides enterprise resource planning solutions for public service organizations which include K-12 school districts/boards, public sector, non profit organizations, international non-governmental organizations, manufacturing and warehousing/distribution. The company was founded by William T.

