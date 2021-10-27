Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Short Interest Update

Symrise AG (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a growth of 900.0% from the September 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 75,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SYIEY traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.77. 26,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 48,439. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Symrise has a twelve month low of $28.65 and a twelve month high of $37.54. The company has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.32 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.26.

SYIEY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Symrise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Symrise from €105.00 ($123.53) to €110.00 ($129.41) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Symrise currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

Symrise AG is a global supplier of fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, as well as functional ingredients. It operates through the following three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor and Nutrition. The Scent and Care segment develops, produces and sells fragrances, cosmetic ingredients, aroma molecules and mint aromas.

