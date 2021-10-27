Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) Trading Up 3.6%

Shares of Syrah Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:SYAAF) were up 3.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.92 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 9,600 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 39,488 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.85.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.86.

About Syrah Resources (OTCMKTS:SYAAF)

Syrah Resources Ltd. is an industrial minerals and technology company. The firm operates through two segments: Balma and Corporate. The Balma segment includes mining, mineral exploration, evaluation and development activities associated with the Balama Graphite Project in Mozambique. The Corporate segment includes corporate administration and investing activities including development of the group’s battery anode material strategy.

