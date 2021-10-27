Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Table Trac, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TBTC)’s stock price was down 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $3.50 and last traded at $3.53. Approximately 6,702 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.70.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.32.

About Table Trac (OTCMKTS:TBTC)

Table Trac, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of casino management systems. It develops a proprietary information and management system that automates and monitors the operations of casino table game operations. Its primary product is Casino Trac, a full-featured casino management system for guest rewards and loyalty club, marketing analysis, guest service, promotions, administration, vault and cage management, and audit and accounting tasks.

