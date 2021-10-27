Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 96.4% from the September 30th total of 259,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

TWNT stock remained flat at $$9.70 during trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 555 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,916. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.71. Tailwind Two Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.62 and a 1-year high of $9.99.

Get Tailwind Two Acquisition alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition stock. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:TWNT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000. Ancora Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Tailwind Two Acquisition at the end of the most recent reporting period. 43.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tailwind Two Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Read More: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tailwind Two Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.