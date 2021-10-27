Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) Short Interest Up 486.1% in October

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TAIPY) was the target of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,100 shares, an increase of 486.1% from the September 30th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 30,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

TAIPY stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $13.65. The company had a trading volume of 16,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,323. Taisho Pharmaceutical has a 1 year low of $13.01 and a 1 year high of $18.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $14.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.50.

Taisho Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Taisho Pharmaceutical Holdings Co Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies which are engaged in the manufacture and sale of over-the-counter (OTC) drugs, food, and miscellaneous goods. It operates through the Self-Medication and Prescription segments. The Self-Medication segment conducts research and development (R&D), manufacture, and sale of OTC drugs, quasi-drugs, food, and general medical and hygiene supplies; and deals with the lease of real estate properties and management of hotels.

