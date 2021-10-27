Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Given New $200.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price raised by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 9.57% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on TTWO. Ascendiant Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 16th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down previously from $225.00) on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.30.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $182.54 on Wednesday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12 month low of $144.58 and a 12 month high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day moving average is $159.21 and its 200-day moving average is $169.56. The firm has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The business had revenue of $711.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the transaction, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TTWO. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,442,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,407,000 after buying an additional 97,747 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,072,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,797,000 after purchasing an additional 64,142 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 8.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,504,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,377,000 after acquiring an additional 115,639 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 6.2% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 971,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,948,000 after buying an additional 56,300 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 200.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 896,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,713,000 after buying an additional 597,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

