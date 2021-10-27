Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Raised to $200.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) had its target price boosted by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $190.00 to $200.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 9.57% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $243.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $222.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $208.30.

Shares of TTWO stock opened at $182.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a PE ratio of 32.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average of $169.56. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $144.58 and a one year high of $214.91.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.12. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 19.45%. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total transaction of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.20% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

