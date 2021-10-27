Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.08 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) will report earnings per share of $0.08 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Tandem Diabetes Care reported earnings per share of ($0.09) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 188.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full-year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.38. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.78 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 1.08%. The business had revenue of $172.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $140.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Christopher J. Twomey sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at $198,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Leigh Vosseller sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.09, for a total value of $1,350,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,574 shares of company stock worth $15,382,368. 4.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares during the period. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

TNDM traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $130.14. 400,164 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,387. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a current ratio of 6.42. Tandem Diabetes Care has a one year low of $76.19 and a one year high of $136.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,603.32 and a beta of 0.26. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $118.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.08.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

