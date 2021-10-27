Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) Stock Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as low as $1.06. Tarena International shares last traded at $1.08, with a volume of 737,942 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.36 and its 200-day moving average is $2.48.

Get Tarena International alerts:

Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, September 24th. The business services provider reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $90.18 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 37,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $118,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Tarena International at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

About Tarena International (NASDAQ:TEDU)

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

Featured Story: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Tarena International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tarena International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.