Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) Shares Down 6.6%

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) traded down 6.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.14 and last traded at $2.14. 49,392 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 2,349,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.29.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$2.60 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Taseko Mines from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.64.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 3.25. The company has a market capitalization of $616.00 million, a PE ratio of 72.36 and a beta of 2.49.

Taseko Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB) (TSE:TKO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 2.47% and a negative return on equity of 2.66%. The company had revenue of $90.36 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Taseko Mines Limited will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 56.8% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 21,965 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 7,956 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 40,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 497,984 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 12,488 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Taseko Mines by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Taseko Mines in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.91% of the company’s stock.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

