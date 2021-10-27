TC Energy (TSE:TRP) Price Target Increased to C$72.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) had its price objective increased by research analysts at UBS Group from C$66.00 to C$72.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 6.73% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on TRP. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. CSFB cut their target price on TC Energy from C$77.00 to C$74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. National Bankshares cut their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$68.47.

TC Energy stock traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,847. TC Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$50.61 and a fifty-two week high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$61.34. The firm has a market capitalization of C$66.04 billion and a PE ratio of 32.92.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$3.18 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TC Energy news, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total transaction of C$523,604.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Also, Director James Eckert bought 1,643 shares of TC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$64.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$105,542.71. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$313,095.04. Over the last three months, insiders bought 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

