TC Energy (TSE:TRP) PT Set at C$63.00 by Tudor Pickering & Holt

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) has been assigned a C$63.00 price target by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt’s target price would indicate a potential downside of 6.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRP. Tudor Pickering reissued a “hold” rating and set a C$63.00 price target on shares of TC Energy in a research report on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares decreased their price target on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup raised their target price on TC Energy from C$67.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$77.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$68.47.

Get TC Energy alerts:

TRP traded down C$0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting C$67.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 703,455 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,847. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.89. The firm has a market cap of C$66.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$61.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$61.34. TC Energy has a 52-week low of C$50.61 and a 52-week high of C$68.20.

TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$3.18 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that TC Energy will post 4.3000003 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Nathaniel A. Brown purchased 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$59.33 per share, for a total transaction of C$32,633.70. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$133,501.50. Also, Senior Officer Patrick M. Keys sold 8,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$62.75, for a total value of C$523,604.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,108 shares in the company, valued at C$1,136,316.84. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,284 shares of company stock valued at $143,587 and have sold 11,465 shares valued at $712,789.

TC Energy Company Profile

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Read More: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.