TD Securities Boosts Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) Price Target to C$3.50

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 1.96% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cormark set a C$2.66 price target on shares of Trican Well Service in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Trican Well Service to a “buy” rating and set a C$4.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$3.24.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

Shares of TSE:TCW traded down C$0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting C$3.57. 1,061,745 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,219,579. The company has a market capitalization of C$888.25 million and a P/E ratio of -16.79. Trican Well Service has a 1-year low of C$1.12 and a 1-year high of C$3.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.76 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.07) by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$93.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$81.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Trican Well Service will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.