TD Securities Increases Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) Price Target to C$21.00

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price suggests a potential upside of 18.04% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TPZ. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Topaz Energy from C$21.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Topaz Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of Topaz Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Firstegy reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Topaz Energy in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Topaz Energy to C$22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$22.38.

Get Topaz Energy alerts:

TPZ stock traded down C$0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$17.79. 240,143 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,008. Topaz Energy has a 52-week low of C$13.05 and a 52-week high of C$18.40. The stock has a market cap of C$2.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 176.34. The company has a current ratio of 32.52, a quick ratio of 32.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported C$0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.04 by C($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Topaz Energy Company Profile

Tortoise focuses on energy & power infrastructure and the transition to cleaner energy. Tortoise’s solid track record of energy value chain investment experience and research dates back more than 20 years. As one of the earliest investors in midstream energy, Tortoise believes it is well-positioned to be at the forefront of the global energy evolution that is underway.

See Also: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.