TD Securities Lowers First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) Price Target to C$39.00

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.22% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a report on Friday, October 1st. CLSA upped their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals to C$41.30 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America cut shares of First Quantum Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$24.50 in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$36.50 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$33.44.

FM traded down C$0.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$28.63. 817,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,313,001. First Quantum Minerals has a 12-month low of C$13.76 and a 12-month high of C$35.07. The company has a market cap of C$19.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 49.83. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$24.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$26.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.67.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.31 by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$2.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.26 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Quantum Minerals will post 2.9100001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

