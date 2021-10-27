Team17 Group (LON:TM17) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

Team17 Group (LON:TM17)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 859 ($11.22) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.40% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 760 ($9.93) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded Team17 Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 850 ($11.11) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 859 ($11.22) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.76) price target on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Team17 Group in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Team17 Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 805.86 ($10.53).

Shares of Team17 Group stock traded up GBX 13 ($0.17) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 738 ($9.64). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,492. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 779.77 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 756.81. Team17 Group has a one year low of GBX 382 ($4.99) and a one year high of GBX 900 ($11.76). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 4.75 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market cap of £970.27 million and a P/E ratio of 43.96.

Team17 Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, develops video games label for independent developers worldwide. The company develops and publishes owned and third-party IP video games for the digital and physical market. Its portfolio comprises approximately 100 games, including the Worms franchise, Overcooked!, and The Escapists.

