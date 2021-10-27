TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.56 Billion

Equities analysts predict that TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) will report sales of $1.56 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eighteen analysts have provided estimates for TechnipFMC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.48 billion and the highest is $1.64 billion. TechnipFMC reported sales of $3.43 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that TechnipFMC will report full-year sales of $6.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.42 billion to $6.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $6.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $7.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for TechnipFMC.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 1.57% and a return on equity of 1.40%. The company’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.16 EPS.

FTI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.60 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets lowered TechnipFMC to a “hold” rating and set a $6.30 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TechnipFMC from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.93.

TechnipFMC stock opened at $7.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09 and a beta of 2.26. TechnipFMC has a 12 month low of $5.11 and a 12 month high of $13.04.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTI. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $131,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 971,917 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after purchasing an additional 191,442 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 384.7% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,761,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,036,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985,100 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 172.4% in the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 28,607 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of TechnipFMC in the 1st quarter valued at $448,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

TechnipFMC Company Profile

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

