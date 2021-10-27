TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TechTarget, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTGT) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $94.89.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Sidoti assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

In other TechTarget news, Director Roger M. Marino sold 18,703 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.38, for a total value of $1,634,268.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Roger M. Marino sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.68, for a total value of $3,347,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,016 over the last 90 days. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its stake in TechTarget by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,729 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $58,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $213,000. Redwood Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of TechTarget in the third quarter worth $16,537,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TechTarget by 62.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 443 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TechTarget stock opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $83.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.45. TechTarget has a fifty-two week low of $43.31 and a fifty-two week high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 162.85 and a beta of 0.86.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a return on equity of 18.66% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. TechTarget’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

