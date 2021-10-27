TechTarget (TTGT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect TechTarget to post earnings of $0.44 per share for the quarter. TechTarget has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The information services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. TechTarget had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $63.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect TechTarget to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TechTarget stock opened at $96.08 on Wednesday. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $101.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 162.85 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $81.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of TechTarget from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of TechTarget from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TechTarget from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti began coverage on shares of TechTarget in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TechTarget has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.89.

In other news, Chairman Greg Strakosch sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total transaction of $102,634.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 194,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,292,444.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Daniel T. Noreck sold 3,225 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $233,715.75. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,204,161.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 74,153 shares of company stock valued at $6,294,016. 10.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TechTarget Company Profile

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

