Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) Shares Acquired by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,664,585 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,912 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 6.32% of Tejon Ranch worth $25,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TRC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 0.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 344,579 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $5,768,000 after buying an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Tejon Ranch by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 121,356 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $2,032,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Tejon Ranch by 50.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,221 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tejon Ranch by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,668 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. 63.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tejon Ranch alerts:

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of TRC stock opened at $18.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Tejon Ranch Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.44 and a fifty-two week high of $19.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $18.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.78. The stock has a market cap of $493.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 208.00 and a beta of 0.56.

Tejon Ranch (NYSE:TRC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate development and agribusiness company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.14. Tejon Ranch had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $16.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tejon Ranch Co. will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tejon Ranch

Tejon Ranch Co operates as a real estate development and agribusiness company. It operates through the following business segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial Development, Real Estate-Resort and Residential Development, Mineral Resources, Farming and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate Commercial and Industrial Development segment activities includes: entitling, planning and permitting of land for development; construction of infrastructure; the construction of pre-leased buildings; the construction of buildings to be leased or sold; and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Tejon Ranch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tejon Ranch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.