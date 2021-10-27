Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Down 96.3% in October

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the September 30th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
TDF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 49,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $27.64.
The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.
Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile
Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.
