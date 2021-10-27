Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) Short Interest Down 96.3% in October

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc. (NYSE:TDF) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a drop of 96.3% from the September 30th total of 246,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 93,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TDF stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 49,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,810. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.49. Templeton Dragon Fund has a 52-week low of $17.61 and a 52-week high of $27.64.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.9258 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 21,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Triton Wealth Management PLLC grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Triton Wealth Management PLLC now owns 10,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 32.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 66,394 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Stolper Co grew its position in shares of Templeton Dragon Fund by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 21,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 2,240 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Templeton Dragon Fund Company Profile

Templeton Dragon Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Franklin Resources, Inc The fund is managed by Templeton Asset Management Ltd. It invests in the public equity markets of China. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in value stocks of companies.

