Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Wedbush from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush’s price target points to a potential upside of 35.27% from the company’s previous close.

TENB has been the subject of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Tenable from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Tenable from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Shares of TENB stock opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of -199.04 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 1-year low of $33.25 and a 1-year high of $58.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.71.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 11.68% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,421 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.86, for a total value of $58,062.06. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 30,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,231,152.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Stephen A. Vintz sold 4,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.39, for a total value of $170,122.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock worth $5,105,501 in the last 90 days. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in Tenable by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 27.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 27.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Tenable by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenable in the 3rd quarter worth $216,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

