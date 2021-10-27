Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) PT Raised to $62.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) had its price objective raised by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.81% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Tenable from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Summit Insights restated a “buy” rating on shares of Tenable in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Tenable from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.86.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -199.04 and a beta of 1.69. Tenable has a 52-week low of $33.25 and a 52-week high of $58.45.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative net margin of 5.62% and a negative return on equity of 11.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Tenable will post -0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amit Yoran sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.35, for a total value of $1,925,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Linda Kay Zecher sold 2,124 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.08, for a total value of $99,997.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 108,452 shares of company stock valued at $5,105,501 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 66.1% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 27.0% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Tenable by 27.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 20.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenable by 14.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

