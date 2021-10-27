TENT (TENT) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $150,338.00

TENT (CURRENCY:TENT) traded down 22.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 27th. One TENT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0212 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TENT has a market cap of $818,148.96 and $150,338.00 worth of TENT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, TENT has traded 10.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $150.45 or 0.00256188 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.50 or 0.00104731 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $75.54 or 0.00128627 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00003092 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001624 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded down 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00000931 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00002779 BTC.

About TENT

TENT is a mPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. TENT’s total supply is 38,741,780 coins and its circulating supply is 38,664,688 coins. TENT’s official website is tent.app . The Reddit community for TENT is https://reddit.com/r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TENT’s official Twitter account is @tentpay

According to CryptoCompare, “TENT is a cryptocurrency project focused on privacy, security, and ease of use. Formed originally by SnowGem Foundation as SnowGem (XSG) in 2017, has been working to provide the product features set out in its roadmap with the guidance of its community.. TENT have implemented the Masternode Proof-of-Work (mPoW) system, TENT Secure, that uses existing TENT Masternodes to secure the blockchain and helps prevent 51% attacks from being successful. TENT Coin is based on Bitcoin protocol with zkSNARKS technology support, essentially zero-knowledge cryptography — the concept of one party proving to another party that they know a specific set of information without exposing any knowledge other than what they have said. “

TENT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TENT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TENT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TENT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

