TerraKRW (KRT) Tops 1-Day Volume of $110.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 27th. TerraKRW has a market cap of $34.79 million and approximately $110.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, TerraKRW has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 44.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $41.55 or 0.00070289 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.24 or 0.00093457 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59,219.73 or 1.00191690 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,983.71 or 0.06739884 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002545 BTC.

About TerraKRW

TerraKRW’s launch date was September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 42,920,981,290 coins and its circulating supply is 42,920,252,181 coins. TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

