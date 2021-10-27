TFI International (TFII) to Release Earnings on Thursday

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) will release its Q3 earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th. Analysts expect TFI International to post earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 9.66%. On average, analysts expect TFI International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International stock opened at $115.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.58, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87. TFI International has a one year low of $43.77 and a one year high of $119.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $106.91.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.182 per share. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.88%.

TFII has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of TFI International in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Desjardins upped their price objective on TFI International from C$124.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $104.95 price target (down previously from $114.00) on shares of TFI International in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on TFI International from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.27.

About TFI International

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Featured Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.