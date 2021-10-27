Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) Short Interest Update

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:TAWNF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 87.6% from the September 30th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,535,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:TAWNF traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.08. The stock had a trading volume of 975,580 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,181,562. Thai Airways International Public has a 52 week low of $0.05 and a 52 week high of $5.95. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.23.

Get Thai Airways International Public alerts:

Thai Airways International Public Company Profile

Thai Airways International Public Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of airline business. It operates through three segments: Air Transportation Activities, Business Units, and Other Activities. The Air Transportation Activities segment provides composed of passenger, freight, and mail services.

Further Reading: What is a trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Thai Airways International Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thai Airways International Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.