THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the September 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of THCBF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 21,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. THC Biomed Intl has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.

About THC Biomed Intl

THC BioMed International Ltd. engages in the research, development and cultivation of medical cannabis. It offers horticulture training, record keeping and documenting, research studies and analytical services. The company was founded on February 2, 1982 and is headquartered in Kelowna, Canada.

