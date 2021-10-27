THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

THC Biomed Intl Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THCBF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 95.0% from the September 30th total of 20,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of THCBF traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.07. 21,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,418. The business has a 50-day moving average of $0.07 and a 200-day moving average of $0.09. THC Biomed Intl has a fifty-two week low of $0.05 and a fifty-two week high of $0.27.
About THC Biomed Intl
