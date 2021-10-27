The Allstate (ALL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The firm had revenue of $10.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.57 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Allstate to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:ALL opened at $128.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $130.56. The Allstate has a 12 month low of $86.51 and a 12 month high of $140.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $37.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86.

The Allstate declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 4th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Allstate stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 60,186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,666,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on ALL shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $118.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $137.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.08.

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

