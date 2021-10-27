The Bank of New York Mellon (BK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE: BK) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

10/25/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/22/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $60.00 to $70.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $49.00 to $60.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $57.00 to $62.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $56.00 to $62.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2021 – The Bank of New York Mellon had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $56.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:BK traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.62. The stock had a trading volume of 216,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,154,225. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.76 and its 200 day moving average is $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52 week low of $33.19 and a 52 week high of $60.52. The stock has a market cap of $50.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.10.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.03. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.86% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.92%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon by 1.3% during the third quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,694 shares of the bank’s stock worth $813,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 48.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 619 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 4,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 2.3% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 9,327 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon by 4.4% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 5,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Investment Services and Investment and Wealth Management. The Investment Services and Investment segment includes institutional trust and custody fees, broker-dealer services, corporate trust, depositary receipts, and foreign exchange.

