The Boeing (NYSE:BA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.87 EPS

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The aircraft producer reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.87), RTT News reports. The firm had revenue of $15.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.27 billion. The Boeing’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.39) earnings per share.

NYSE:BA traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, reaching $209.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,606,698. The Boeing has a 12-month low of $141.58 and a 12-month high of $278.57. The firm has a market cap of $122.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.66 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $219.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $231.28.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on The Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research raised The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on The Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Boeing has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $265.05.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

