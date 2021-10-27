The Cheesecake Factory (CAKE) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd. Analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory to post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.05. The Cheesecake Factory had a negative net margin of 0.93% and a positive return on equity of 8.22%. The firm had revenue of $768.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $749.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.87) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 159.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect The Cheesecake Factory to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

The Cheesecake Factory stock opened at $41.88 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.98, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $45.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.74. The Cheesecake Factory has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $65.81.

CAKE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of The Cheesecake Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of The Cheesecake Factory from $64.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on The Cheesecake Factory from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James raised The Cheesecake Factory from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.71.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in The Cheesecake Factory stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated (NASDAQ:CAKE) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 356,633 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 23,808 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.68% of The Cheesecake Factory worth $19,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

About The Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

