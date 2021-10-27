The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $100.54

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX)’s share price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$100.54 and traded as high as C$101.70. The Descartes Systems Group shares last traded at C$100.13, with a volume of 81,681 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DSG shares. Raymond James lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$101.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group to C$113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$103.40.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$100.54 and a 200-day moving average price of C$87.89. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.47 billion and a PE ratio of 96.37.

The Descartes Systems Group (TSE:DSG) (NASDAQ:DSGX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.33. The company had revenue of C$128.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$120.60 million. On average, research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.2699999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Descartes Systems Group news, Senior Officer Edward James Gardner sold 5,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$104.39, for a total transaction of C$600,138.11. Also, Senior Officer Raimond Diederik sold 11,947 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$106.37, for a total value of C$1,270,802.39. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,063,700.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

