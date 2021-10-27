The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Issues FY21 Earnings Guidance

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.60-3.68 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.62. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.62-2.69 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.62 billion.The Ensign Group also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $3.600-$3.680 EPS.

ENSG stock traded down $1.07 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $69.25. 428,530 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 251,728. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $78.48 and its 200-day moving average is $83.52. The company has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.86, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The Ensign Group has a 12 month low of $56.25 and a 12 month high of $98.66.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $638.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $649.03 million. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 20.82% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Ensign Group will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.14%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENSG. Truist reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $87.40.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in The Ensign Group stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 271,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 130,399 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.49% of The Ensign Group worth $23,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare services, as well as urgent care centers and mobile ancillary businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Transitional and Skilled Services, Senior Living Services, and Home Health and Hospice Services. The Transitional and Skilled Services segment involves in providing patients with medical, nursing, rehabilitative, pharmacy, and routine services, including daily dietary, social, and recreational services.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.