The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,563,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

GYST remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Wednesday. 1,646,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,945. The Graystone has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.

The Graystone Company Profile

The Graystone Co, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of medical cannabis delivery service in California; and mining operation in South America. The firm is also involved in marketing, real estate, and consulting services. The Company was founded by Paul J. Howarth and Joseph Wade Mezey on May 27, 2010 and is headquartered in Boulder, CO.

