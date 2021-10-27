The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) Short Interest Update

The Graystone Company, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GYST) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decline of 92.0% from the September 30th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,563,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
GYST remained flat at $$0.03 during trading on Wednesday. 1,646,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,486,945. The Graystone has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.03 and its 200 day moving average is $0.02.
The Graystone Company Profile
