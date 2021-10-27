The Gym Group (LON:GYM) Trading Down 0.4%

The Gym Group plc (LON:GYM)’s stock price was down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 261.50 ($3.42) and last traded at GBX 262.50 ($3.43). Approximately 125,897 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 323,468 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 263.50 ($3.44).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GYM shares. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 340 ($4.44) target price on shares of The Gym Group in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on The Gym Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 290 ($3.79) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 318 ($4.15).

Get The Gym Group alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 281.60. The company has a market cap of £466.35 million and a PE ratio of -12.74. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 280.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 273.66.

In related news, insider John Treharne sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 281 ($3.67), for a total value of £702,500 ($917,820.75).

About The Gym Group (LON:GYM)

The Gym Group plc operates a chain of health and fitness facilities in the United Kingdom. It operates 83 gyms. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Croydon, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for The Gym Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gym Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.