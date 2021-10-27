The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $346.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HD shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global lowered The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered The Home Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 1,154 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.62, for a total transaction of $375,765.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 74,622 shares of company stock valued at $24,302,611. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 8.8% in the third quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,955 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. ARS Wealth Advisors Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the third quarter worth about $6,219,000. Financial Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.2% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 136,917 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $44,944,000 after acquiring an additional 2,931 shares during the period. Augustine Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 12.4% in the third quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 960 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Home Depot by 2.6% in the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 12,333 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,048,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HD stock opened at $369.20 on Wednesday. The Home Depot has a 52-week low of $246.59 and a 52-week high of $374.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $389.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $324.88.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $41.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a return on equity of 709.19% and a net margin of 10.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Home Depot will post 14.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were paid a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. The Home Depot’s payout ratio is currently 54.86%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

