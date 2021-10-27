The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Bought by Assetmark Inc.

Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,094,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 43,972 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc. owned approximately 0.28% of The Interpublic Group of Companies worth $35,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,100,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,497,813,000 after buying an additional 1,256,395 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 39,355,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,278,646,000 after purchasing an additional 4,036,519 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,705,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $672,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,832 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,877,623 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $255,600,000 after purchasing an additional 391,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in The Interpublic Group of Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $233,402,000.

IPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Macquarie boosted their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Interpublic Group of Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.09.

The Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $36.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.57 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.26.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About The Interpublic Group of Companies

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

